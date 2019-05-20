GIA found CVD Layer Grown on Natural Diamond

Today

GIA reported that a 0.64 ct fancy greyish greenish blue cushion modified brilliant was recently found to be a composite of synthetically grown and natural diamond.

The final color, Fancy greyish greenish blue, is caused by the grey and blue components from the CVD layer and the yellow from the substrate. The resulting color was likely the main motivation for growing the CVD layer on top of the natural diamond, though the extra weight gained could also be a factor.

Earth-grown diamonds with synthetic diamond grown on the surface require extra scrutiny due to the presence of natural-looking features, both spectroscopic and gemological. Careful inspection still reveals the presence of synthetic indicators, which expose the true nature of the diamond.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels



