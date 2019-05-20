Exclusive

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

ZCDC security guard kills two artisanal miners in Marange – CNRG

Today
News

zcdc_logo.pngA Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) security guard allegedly fired at the artisanal miners in Marange last week, killing two on the spot and injuring dozens, according to a local civic organisation.
Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) said the artisanal miners had found a new panning site in a place that falls way outside the ZCDC concession. 
“This overzealous guard, in the company of his colleagues, went to investigate what was happening at this site,” said CNRG.
“They saw about 300 artisanal miners at work. Without warning, he fired an avalanche of bullets at the artisanal miners, killing two on the spot and injuring dozens. 
“ZCDC guards have been ruthless against artisanal miners. In most cases artisanal miners are handcuffed and dogs are set on them till they die.” 
CNRG claimed that ZCDC security officials had enjoyed impunity despite committing horrendous human rights abuses against artisanal miners daily. 
Mutare, about 60km to Marange, was home to scores of international dealers who buy diamonds from artisanal miners which they smuggle out of the country through Mozambique and South Africa, the civic organization said.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

