ZCDC security guard kills two artisanal miners in Marange – CNRG

A Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) security guard allegedly fired at the artisanal miners in Marange last week, killing two on the spot and injuring dozens, according to a local civic organisation.Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) said the artisanal miners had found a new panning site in a place that falls way outside the ZCDC concession.“This overzealous guard, in the company of his colleagues, went to investigate what was happening at this site,” said CNRG.“They saw about 300 artisanal miners at work. Without warning, he fired an avalanche of bullets at the artisanal miners, killing two on the spot and injuring dozens.“ZCDC guards have been ruthless against artisanal miners. In most cases artisanal miners are handcuffed and dogs are set on them till they die.”CNRG claimed that ZCDC security officials had enjoyed impunity despite committing horrendous human rights abuses against artisanal miners daily.Mutare, about 60km to Marange, was home to scores of international dealers who buy diamonds from artisanal miners which they smuggle out of the country through Mozambique and South Africa, the civic organization said.