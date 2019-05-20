ALROSA CEO increased his stake in the company

Today

Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA increased his share in the diamond miner's shareholding to 0.0083% from 0.0068%, as it follows from the company’s materials. It is said that the change occurred on May 21, 2019.

At the end of last year, Sergey Ivanov’s share in the company decreased twice. Thus, the top manager’s stake decreased to 0.0333% from 0.0407% on November 16, 2018, while on November 30, 2018 it was already 0.0272%. Then it decreased even further, going down to 0.0068% on January 11, 2019.

Recently, ALROSA reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which were lower in certain indicators compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



