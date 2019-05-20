Exclusive
“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC
Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...
20 may 2019
De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch
De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...
13 may 2019
The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds
The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...
06 may 2019
The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature
It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...
29 april 2019
De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019
Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...
22 april 2019
ALROSA CEO increased his stake in the company
At the end of last year, Sergey Ivanov’s share in the company decreased twice. Thus, the top manager’s stake decreased to 0.0333% from 0.0407% on November 16, 2018, while on November 30, 2018 it was already 0.0272%. Then it decreased even further, going down to 0.0068% on January 11, 2019.
Recently, ALROSA reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which were lower in certain indicators compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg