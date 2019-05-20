AGD Diamonds will take part in the Arctic Science Summit Week in Arkhangelsk

AGD Diamonds, which develops diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia, will take part in the Arctic Science Summit Week, which will be held in Arkhangelsk from May 22 to 30, according to TASS.One of the objectives of the forum is to familiarize leading international experts with the Russian operations in the Arctic. They will be invited to visit the diamond deposits of the Arkhangelsk Province, which are unique in Europe, as well as learn more about the work of mining companies that mine diamonds in this region.“[Representatives] of AGD Diamonds will participate in the forum, an excursion [to the deposits] will be organized, so that they can see that such activities are carried out in the European part of the country, many of them have not seen how diamonds are mined, they saw them only in jewellery,” the agency quoted Vladimir Pavlenko, Vice-President of the International Arctic Science Committee (IASC) - the organizer of the summit, as saying.The topic of this year’s event will be climate change and the livelihoods of the Arctic population.“Climate change affects the human condition in terms of habitat and affects the safety of infrastructure,” added Pavlenko.The Arctic Science Summit Week will be held in Russia for the second time. According to the report, this year the event will be visited by more than 450 Arctic explorers from 28 countries of the world.