Gemfields announces auction results held in Singapore

Gemfields announced the results of an auction of higher quality rough emeralds held in Singapore from 14 – 17 May 2019. The emeralds were extracted by Kagem Mining Ltd in Zambia (“Kagem”, which is 75% owned by Gemfields and 25% by the Industrial Development Corporation of Zambia), says a press note from the Gemfields.The statement said that the proceeds of this auction will be fully repatriated to Kagem in Zambia, with all royalties due to the Government of the Republic of Zambia being paid on the full sales prices achieved at the auctionThe auction saw 45 companies placing bids and generating total revenues of $22.4 mln with an overall average value of &71.85 per carat, an all‐time record for any Gemfields emerald auction. The auction saw 72% of the offered carats being sold.The specific auction mix and exact quality of the lots offered at each auction vary in characteristics such as size, colour and clarity on account of variations in mined production and market demand.Adrian Banks, Gemfields’ Managing Director of Product & Sales, commented: “As the results of this auction show, we continue to see encouraging signs of recovery in the emerald sector.We congratulate Chatree Gems of Thailand – one of our firmly established ruby auction customers. They won three lots of fine quality emeralds, including the top lot comprising two exceptional gems weighing a total of 62 carats, and which set a new record price per carat for Zambian rough emeralds at a Gemfields auction.”