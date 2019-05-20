Macroeconomic uncertainty, Indian holiday force De Beers rough diamond sales downwards

Exclusive

Today
News

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers, which is 85 percent-owned by Anglo American, said demand for its rough diamonds was weak during the fourth cycle of 2019, which raked in $415 million compared with $554 million, a year earlier. 
The group earned $581 million from the third cycle of 2019.  
"Cycle four saw lower rough diamond sales against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, and as we enter a seasonally slower period for the industry with Indian factories closing temporarily for the traditional holiday period,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
Low demand for low-quality goods forced De Beers to reduce prices at its ninth rough sale in 2018 by about 10 percent.  
It also took an unordinary step last September of allowing its customers to refuse to buy some lower-quality stones.  
The group last had major price cuts in early 2016 amid a credit crunch across the industry and weak demand in China.  
De Beers was also expected to reduce rough supply for the rest of 2019 as it cuts production and fulfills its commitments to support local manufacturing in Africa.
The Voorspoed mine closed at the end of 2018, Victor mine was now depleted, and there was a temporary reduction in availability from Venetia mine as it transitions from an open pit to underground operation. 
De Beers produced 35.3 million carats in 2018 compared to 33,5 million carats produced in 2017. 
It projected output of 31 million to 33 million carats this year. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


