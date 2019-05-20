GSI conducted the Diamond Essentials Course for retailer Fred Meyer Jewelers  

Today

Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, conducted the Diamond Essentials Course for retailer Fred Meyer Jewelers, a division of Kroger Co.

The two-day Diamond Essentials Course was held at the GSI training facilities in New York City, and offered Fred Meyer Jewelers executives and associates valuable insight on new developments in diamond treatments, lab-grown diamonds, and simulants. The training program included a refresher course on the basics of diamonds, such as grading and identification. The Fred Meyer Jewelers’ executives and associates had an opportunity to examine color and clarity treated stones, HTHP and CVD lab grown diamonds, simulants, and more. Two sections of the Diamond Essentials Course were devoted to lab-grown diamonds, where the Fred Meyer Jewelers team learned about disclosed and certified lab-grown as well as the detection of undisclosed lab-grown diamonds in jewelry.

GSI offers the Diamond Essentials Course to provide busy executives and their teams an opportunity to learn new information and interact with gemological experts in the field. The Diamond Essentials Course is offered to top management of retail chains worldwide.





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels