“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

Yesterday

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

AWDC celebrates "100 years Brilliant"

Today
awdc_logo.pngOn 27 May Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) will celebrate "100 years Brilliant".
100 years ago, Marcel Tolkowsky, an Antwerp diamond polisher, made one of the greatest inventions in Belgian history. He wrote the mathematical formula enabling a polisher to get the maximum brilliance from a diamond.
The brilliant cut, with its 57 facets arranged with mathematical precision, is still the most famous and best-selling diamond cut in the world.
On the celebration day AWDC is also launching a very special project: 57 well-known (and not-so-well-known) friends and natives of Antwerp will join forces to polish a single diamond.
The finished product, an exceptional brilliant to be called "t Steentje", will be exhibited in the Diva diamond museum.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels


