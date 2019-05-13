AWDC celebrates "100 years Brilliant"

100 years ago, Marcel Tolkowsky, an Antwerp diamond polisher, made one of the greatest inventions in Belgian history. He wrote the mathematical formula enabling a polisher to get the maximum brilliance from a diamond.
The brilliant cut, with its 57 facets arranged with mathematical precision, is still the most famous and best-selling diamond cut in the world.
On the celebration day AWDC is also launching a very special project: 57 well-known (and not-so-well-known) friends and natives of Antwerp will join forces to polish a single diamond.
The finished product, an exceptional brilliant to be called "t Steentje", will be exhibited in the Diva diamond museum.