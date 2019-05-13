Scientists invented a new tool to persuade consumers to buy more diamonds

Today

Scientists from Octonus and cutwise.com have presented a Cutwise platform - a tool to present diamonds effectively, which is meant to create repeat sales among consumers, says IDEX Online.









Image credit: Octonus .com







According to the report, retailers will be able to design a virtual representation of their diamonds online to help consumers appreciate optical performance of the goods and create another unique experience from buying a diamond.

The platform provides buyers with a leading edge global search, presentation and comparison mechanism. The system helps buyers appreciate the uniqueness of Hi-Vi diamonds, which possess superior qualities such as brilliancy, fire, table colour symmetry, spread etc.

Dr. Olga Okhrimenko of cutwise.com and Roman Serov of Octonus (Finland, Russia) came up with the idea of developing the new visual tool after addressing the question of how to make consumers buy diamonds over and over again.





Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg