Frederick Goldman launches new LGD facility

Today
Frederick Goldman, Inc. announced the launch of its Jewelry Solutions Group, as well as a new facility dedicated to manufacturing of lab grown diamond jewelry.
The new venture will offer customers its products with both natural and lab-grown diamonds with a quick delivery taking up to one week only.  

news_21052019_goldman.png
Image credit: Frederick Goldman


“We found that the market has a need for fast on-demand solutions that are not typically offered by suppliers. Our Jewelry Solutions Group has an array of services from design, manufacturing and the ability to drop-ship directly to the consumer. We offer a turn-key solution which is a tremendous benefit to our customers,” said Jonathan Goldman, CEO of Frederick Goldman, Inc.
The new business will comprise of two facilities - an existing factory specifically for mined diamonds, as well as a newly built separate facility for the handling of lab grown diamonds - both in Mexico.
Frederick Goldman, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of wedding, bridal and men’s jewelry.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



