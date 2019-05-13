Exclusive

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

Namibia’s controversial diamond valuation tender faces challenge – report

namibia_flag.pngA N$300 million ($21 million) contract to valuate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years that was awarded to Gem Diamonds Namibia by Windhoek is set to be challenged by losing bidders, according to the local press.  
Windhoek Observer reports that the decision by the losing bidders to challenge the awarding of the contract was in line with the Central Procurement Board of Namibia regulations and would likely delay the finalisation of the government valuator.
The companies had until 20 May to appeal the decision.
The contract, which was awarded by the country’s central procurement board, had been mired in controversy with concerns being raised that it was turned into a money-making scheme for a clique of well-placed individuals. 
Gem Diamonds reportedly asked for N$300 million to valuate Namdeb diamonds, while the current tender holder since 2007, Global Diamond Valuators Namibia, asked for N$220 million for the same job.  

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


