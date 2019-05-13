Namibia’s controversial diamond valuation tender faces challenge – report

A N$300 million ($21 million) contract to valuate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years that was awarded to Gem Diamonds Namibia by Windhoek is set to be challenged by losing bidders, according to the local press.Windhoek Observer reports that the decision by the losing bidders to challenge the awarding of the contract was in line with the Central Procurement Board of Namibia regulations and would likely delay the finalisation of the government valuator.The companies had until 20 May to appeal the decision.The contract, which was awarded by the country’s central procurement board, had been mired in controversy with concerns being raised that it was turned into a money-making scheme for a clique of well-placed individuals.Gem Diamonds reportedly asked for N$300 million to valuate Namdeb diamonds, while the current tender holder since 2007, Global Diamond Valuators Namibia, asked for N$220 million for the same job.