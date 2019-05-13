Exclusive

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

Two Namibian men held for possession of rough diamonds worth R1.5 million

Two men, believed to be from Namibia, were arrested in Western Cape, South Africa last Friday after they were found in possession of rough diamonds valued at R1.5 million, according to local media reports.
Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut was quoted by News24 as saying that officials conducting a stop and search operation had their attention drawn to the two suspects they appeared nervous.
"The men (aged 46 and 53) were questioned and they appeared nervous. This prompted the members to conduct a body search which resulted in the discovery of two small bags with 27 diamonds with an estimated value of R1.5m," he said.
"The circumstances surrounding the matter and the origin of the diamonds are still under investigation," he added.
A Namibian man swallowed diamonds last month shortly after his arrest by police following a sting operation in Strand, 50km east of Cape Town, in South Africa. 
The man identified as Hamukwaya Eliakim (58) was kept under guard and accompanied when he went to the toilet. 
The diamonds were successfully excreted from the body.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


