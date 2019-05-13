Two Namibian men held for possession of rough diamonds worth R1.5 million

Today

Two men, believed to be from Namibia, were arrested in Western Cape, South Africa last Friday after they were found in possession of rough diamonds valued at R1.5 million, according to local media reports.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut was quoted by News24 as saying that officials conducting a stop and search operation had their attention drawn to the two suspects they appeared nervous.

"The men (aged 46 and 53) were questioned and they appeared nervous. This prompted the members to conduct a body search which resulted in the discovery of two small bags with 27 diamonds with an estimated value of R1.5m," he said.

"The circumstances surrounding the matter and the origin of the diamonds are still under investigation," he added.

A Namibian man swallowed diamonds last month shortly after his arrest by police following a sting operation in Strand, 50km east of Cape Town, in South Africa.

The man identified as Hamukwaya Eliakim (58) was kept under guard and accompanied when he went to the toilet.

The diamonds were successfully excreted from the body.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished