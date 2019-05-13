Exclusive

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

Today

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Yellow diamond auctioned off at Christie's for CHF 7.1 million

Today
News

The auction “Magnificent Jewels”, which was held on May 15, in Geneva, brought Christie's  CHF 63,145,500. 

news_20052019_christie's1.png
                                           Image credit: Christie's


The highlight of the auction was a yellow diamond weighing 118.05 carats, which went under the hammer for CHF 7,085,000, which almost doubled the initial estimate of CHF 2.5 - 3.5 million.
During the auction, an aquamarine and diamond historic tiara created by Carl Faberge was sold for CHF 1,035,000. The tiara was initially estimated to be sold for CHF 230,000-340,000. 
A historically significant emerald, the provenance of which can be traced back to Catherine the Great, also went under the hammer for CHF 4,335,000.
The pear-shaped stone currently weighs 75.61 carats. It was owned by the Russian imperial family for over 100 years. 

news_20052019_christie's.png
      Image credit: Christie's


An exclusive pearl necklace was sold for CHF 5,723,000. The price of the pearl necklace exceeded the estimated cost, which was CHF 3.5 million.
Significant rubies also exceeded the price of one million CHF - a ring with a Burmese ruby weighing 22.86 carats produced by Harry Winston was sold for CHF 7,198,500, while a bracelet and a necklace made of rubies by Van Cleef & Arpels were sold for CHF 1,575,000 and CHF 2,415,000 respectively.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished