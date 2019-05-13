Yellow diamond auctioned off at Christie's for CHF 7.1 million

The highlight of the auction was a yellow diamond weighing 118.05 carats, which went under the hammer for CHF 7,085,000, which almost doubled the initial estimate of CHF 2.5 - 3.5 million.
During the auction, an aquamarine and diamond historic tiara created by Carl Faberge was sold for CHF 1,035,000. The tiara was initially estimated to be sold for CHF 230,000-340,000.
A historically significant emerald, the provenance of which can be traced back to Catherine the Great, also went under the hammer for CHF 4,335,000.
The pear-shaped stone currently weighs 75.61 carats. It was owned by the Russian imperial family for over 100 years.
An exclusive pearl necklace was sold for CHF 5,723,000. The price of the pearl necklace exceeded the estimated cost, which was CHF 3.5 million.
Significant rubies also exceeded the price of one million CHF - a ring with a Burmese ruby weighing 22.86 carats produced by Harry Winston was sold for CHF 7,198,500, while a bracelet and a necklace made of rubies by Van Cleef & Arpels were sold for CHF 1,575,000 and CHF 2,415,000 respectively.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg