Yellow diamond auctioned off at Christie's for CHF 7.1 million

Today

The auction “Magnificent Jewels”, which was held on May 15, in Geneva, brought Christie's CHF 63,145,500.









Image credit: Christie's







The highlight of the auction was a yellow diamond weighing 118.05 carats, which went under the hammer for CHF 7,085,000, which almost doubled the initial estimate of CHF 2.5 - 3.5 million.

During the auction, an aquamarine and diamond historic tiara created by Carl Faberge was sold for CHF 1,035,000. The tiara was initially estimated to be sold for CHF 230,000-340,000.

A historically significant emerald, the provenance of which can be traced back to Catherine the Great, also went under the hammer for CHF 4,335,000.

The pear-shaped stone currently weighs 75.61 carats. It was owned by the Russian imperial family for over 100 years.









Image credit: Christie's



