Swissbourgh Diamond files R30bn claim against SA government

Swissbourgh Diamond Mining has filed a R29.9-billion ($2.1-billion) claim against the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and his government over expropriated diamond mining rights in Lesotho.

News24 reports that the dispute was over the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP), a joint venture between the governments of South Africa and Lesotho.

Swissbourgh was said to have obtained mining leases in 1988 from the then military council, which had been in power in Lesotho since 1986.

However, the Lesotho government back-tracked and handed the leases to the state-owned Lesotho Highlands Development Agency, despite Swissbourgh and its managing director Josias van Zyl leading a court process in Lesotho that interdicted any interference with mining operations.

Van Zyl argued that South Africa was liable to pay him damages for, among other reasons, its "unconstitutional" and "unlawful" support in disbanding the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Tribunal at a SADC summit in 2014.

"The unconstitutional conduct of South Africa in concert with the other SADC countries deprived the Plaintiffs [Van Zyl and Burmilla] of their opportunity of vindicating their claims against Lesotho in the only forum with jurisdiction to hear those claims and thus amounted to a denial of justice to the Plaintiffs in respect of those claims," he said in court papers.

"Lesotho acted in concert with South Africa, alternatively with the knowledge and support of South Africa in perpetrating the underlying violation of the rights of the plaintiffs."





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished