“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone's eyes, but are...

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India's estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

ZCDC CEO faces criminal abuse of office charges

Today
News

zcdc_logo.pngZimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) chief executive Morris Mpofu has been freed on $2,000 bail after he was charged with criminal abuse of office.
The state-controlled media report that Mpofu allegedly recommended Robal Hussein, a blacklisted smuggling ex-convict to buy diamonds from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).
Upon being recommended by Mpofu, Hussein attended a diamonds tender at MMCZ where he was said to have bought three diamond parcels weighing 358.58 carats for $258,224 on behalf of a company called Diamond Cut.
Hussein was allegedly blacklisted under the Kimberly Process after his conviction by an Indian court for smuggling 3,605.73 carats of Zimbabwean rough diamonds in 2008.
The rough semi-polished and polished diamonds were confiscated by the Indian government.
Hussein and his accomplice Yousef Osseily were found guilty and sentenced to four years each in jail.
Mpofu would be back in court on June 18, for routine remand.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

