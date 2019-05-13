ZCDC CEO faces criminal abuse of office charges

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) chief executive Morris Mpofu has been freed on $2,000 bail after he was charged with criminal abuse of office.The state-controlled media report that Mpofu allegedly recommended Robal Hussein, a blacklisted smuggling ex-convict to buy diamonds from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).Upon being recommended by Mpofu, Hussein attended a diamonds tender at MMCZ where he was said to have bought three diamond parcels weighing 358.58 carats for $258,224 on behalf of a company called Diamond Cut.Hussein was allegedly blacklisted under the Kimberly Process after his conviction by an Indian court for smuggling 3,605.73 carats of Zimbabwean rough diamonds in 2008.The rough semi-polished and polished diamonds were confiscated by the Indian government.Hussein and his accomplice Yousef Osseily were found guilty and sentenced to four years each in jail.Mpofu would be back in court on June 18, for routine remand.