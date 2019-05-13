ALROSA Q1 2019 IFRS results are down on a y-o-y basis

ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining, announces its IFRS financial results for Q1 2019.Revenue declined by 27% on a year-on-year basis to RUB 70 bn owing to a higher share of small-size rough gem diamonds in sales and lower sales in carats (down 21% y‑o‑y).However, compared to the previous quarter the revenue increased by 15% due to the 18% increase in sales volumes. The sales exceeded production by 35% due to increased sales of smaller-size diamond from inventories as polishers’ restocked early in 2019.On a y‑o‑y basis, EBITDA decreased by 34% as revenue declined.Free cash flow went down by 37% to RUB 26 bn, mainly due to a 35% y-o-y decrease in operating cash flow, despite capex going down by 20% y-o-y due to launch of Verkhne-Munskoye deposit.Compared to the Q4 2018 it went up by 81% to due to a 40% higher operating cash flow q-o-q and a reduction in capex (down 45% q-o-q). Net profit amounted to RUB 24 bn, a 27% on a yearly basis due to lower revenue. It showed growth compared to the previous quarter because of, among other things, the low base of the Q4 2018 net profit (due to one-off factors, including impairment) and the growth in EBITDA. EBITDA margin remained flat q-o-q at 44% (down 5 pp y-o-y).