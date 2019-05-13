BlueRock raises £982,000 to support expansion of Kareevlei

Today

BlueRock Diamonds has raised £982,000 through an equity sale to support expansion plans at its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa.

It said the funds raised were expected to help the company reach its medium term goal of processing more than 400,000 tonnes per annum.

Company target for 2019 was between 280,000 tonnes and 330,000 tonnes.



Meanwhile, BlueRock said it would soon enter into a contracting agreement with a member of the Teichmann Group, a pan African civil engineering and mining group, to provide the quantity of ore necessary to meet its production plans.

“Teichmann’s extensive experience in mining operations is expected to significantly de-risk the Company’s mining activities and allow BlueRock to meet its production targets in a cost effective manner,” it said.

Teichmann Company (TCL), an investment company controlled by trusts connected with the owners of the Teichmann Group, has subscribed for 310 million shares in the fundraising for a total of £310,000.

TCL would hold about 19% of BlueRock’s shares following the fundraising and would retain a right to appoint a non-executive director to the board.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished