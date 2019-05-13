Exclusive

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

BlueRock raises £982,000 to support expansion of Kareevlei

Today
blue_rock_logo.pngBlueRock Diamonds has raised £982,000 through an equity sale to support expansion plans at its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa.
It said the funds raised were expected to help the company reach its medium term goal of processing more than 400,000 tonnes per annum.  
Company target for 2019 was between 280,000 tonnes and 330,000 tonnes. 
Meanwhile, BlueRock said it would soon enter into a contracting agreement with a member of the Teichmann Group, a pan African civil engineering and mining group, to provide the quantity of ore necessary to meet its production plans. 
“Teichmann’s extensive experience in mining operations is expected to significantly de-risk the Company’s mining activities and allow BlueRock to meet its production targets in a cost effective manner,” it said.   
Teichmann Company (TCL), an investment company controlled by trusts connected with the owners of the Teichmann Group, has subscribed for 310 million shares in the fundraising for a total of £310,000.
TCL would hold about 19% of BlueRock’s shares following the fundraising and would retain a right to appoint a non-executive director to the board.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


