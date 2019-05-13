BlueRock raises £982,000 to support expansion of Kareevlei

It said the funds raised were expected to help the company reach its medium term goal of processing more than 400,000 tonnes per annum.
“Teichmann’s extensive experience in mining operations is expected to significantly de-risk the Company’s mining activities and allow BlueRock to meet its production targets in a cost effective manner,” it said.
Teichmann Company (TCL), an investment company controlled by trusts connected with the owners of the Teichmann Group, has subscribed for 310 million shares in the fundraising for a total of £310,000.
TCL would hold about 19% of BlueRock’s shares following the fundraising and would retain a right to appoint a non-executive director to the board.