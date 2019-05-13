Exclusive

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Lab Grown Diamond Council formed in NY

The Lab Grown Diamond Council (LGDC) was launched on 16, May 2019 in New York. The Mission of the LGDC is to develop and implement a multi-tiered, international communications program designed to increase the awareness of, knowledge about, and demand for Lab Grown Diamonds, says press note from LGDC.
“Many leading companies in the Lab Grown market have approached me over the last year regarding the need for focused, research based messaging on Advocacy, Communications and Education of the unique offering of Lab Grown Diamonds,” said Michael Barlerin, Chairman of the LGDC. “The LGDC creates the platform to both develop and deliver on these needs,” he added.
LGDC is launching a series of new initiatives in support of the Lab Grown Diamond market. These efforts include research services, focusing both on retail performance and consumer attitudes; social media consumer outreach; and the clarification, with third party verification, of industry sustainability.
LGDC Membership is open to all companies active or contemplating entry into the Lab Grown Diamond Market. Membership categories include Producers, consisting of both Growers and Equipment Manufacturers, Suppliers, Retailers, and Associates. “LGDC has been established to create a unified voice to maximize the growth of Lab Grown Diamonds,” said Chris Casey, President of LGDC. “Our intent is to provide Members with the tools they need to continue to drive the growth of this revolutionary product.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
