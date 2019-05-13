Lab Grown Diamond Council formed in NY

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

The Lab Grown Diamond Council (LGDC) was launched on 16, May 2019 in New York. The Mission of the LGDC is to develop and implement a multi-tiered, international communications program designed to increase the awareness of, knowledge about, and demand for Lab Grown Diamonds, says press note from LGDC.“Many leading companies in the Lab Grown market have approached me over the last year regarding the need for focused, research based messaging on Advocacy, Communications and Education of the unique offering of Lab Grown Diamonds,” said Michael Barlerin, Chairman of the LGDC. “The LGDC creates the platform to both develop and deliver on these needs,” he added.LGDC is launching a series of new initiatives in support of the Lab Grown Diamond market. These efforts include research services, focusing both on retail performance and consumer attitudes; social media consumer outreach; and the clarification, with third party verification, of industry sustainability.LGDC Membership is open to all companies active or contemplating entry into the Lab Grown Diamond Market. Membership categories include Producers, consisting of both Growers and Equipment Manufacturers, Suppliers, Retailers, and Associates. “LGDC has been established to create a unified voice to maximize the growth of Lab Grown Diamonds,” said Chris Casey, President of LGDC. “Our intent is to provide Members with the tools they need to continue to drive the growth of this revolutionary product.”