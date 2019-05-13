Lucapa, partners recover 130 ct diamond at Lulo

Today

Lucapa Diamond and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes (Endiama) and Rosas & Petalas have recovered a 130 carat gem quality diamond at their Lulo diamond project in Angola.

Image credit: Lucapa







“This recovery, together with the continued recovery of other large Special white and fancy coloured diamonds continues to highlight the very special nature of the Lulo diamond concession,” said Lucapa.

It said the 130 carat diamond adds to the current inventory of high-value large Special run-of-mine diamonds, including top colour white diamonds, weighing 128 carats and 62 carats, as well as a number of fancy pink coloured diamonds.

The majority of the diamond inventory was scheduled for sale this quarter by Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished