Russia to organise a jewellery hub

Today
News

During the Sakha-Japanese seminar, held on May 14 in Yakutsk, Anna Ivanova, Seybiem CEO, presented an infrastructure project to create a jewellery and cutting cluster in the Industrial Park Kangalassi, according to ysia.ru.
The project was developed by Almazergienbank, Seybiem’s head company, back in 2017.
“The jewellery and cutting hub among 24 investment projects was included in the state program of Social and economic development of the Far East and the Baikal region. We signed the corresponding agreement with the Ministry of the Russian Federation on the development of the Far East at the IV Eastern Economic Forum, which was held in 2018 in Vladivostok,” she said.
Ana Ivanova was also quoted by the agency as saying that the diamond center will contribute to the development of diamond cutting sector and the jewellery industry in the republic.
She added that Russian diamond mining companies should develop the diamond processing sector in order to get more value added from the production of diamonds and jewelery in the country and promote the export of finished goods to the international markets.
The center is scheduled to be inaugurated in autumn 2019.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



