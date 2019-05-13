Exclusive
De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch
De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...
13 may 2019
The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds
The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...
06 may 2019
The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature
It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...
29 april 2019
De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019
Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...
22 april 2019
Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth
Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...
15 april 2019
Unique Arkhangelsk diamonds may be used to create quantum computers
“Arkhangelsk diamonds are the raw material for technologies developed at the forefront of fundamental research, the warp and woof of future quantum computers and quantum repeaters,” she said.
Image credit: AGD Diamonds
Due to the point defects arising from the removal of a carbon atom from the lattice site and binding the resulting vacancy with the nitrogen atom, it became possible to record quantum information on the spin of the center nucleus, which turns such a diamond into a basic element of future processors needed to create quantum computers, explains Daria.
For this reason, diamond mining in the Arkhangelsk Province is particularly promising, according to the interviewee. “Today there are prerequisites for the discovery of new diamond pipes, some of which may surpass the well-known deposits, which are the Lomonosov and Grib diamond fields,” the geologist said.
Daria Longley-Sinitsyna is a graduate of the geological faculty of the Leningrad University and has a master's degree in geology from the University of Berkeley (USA). She is Vice President of Longley Mining Assistants, a member of the Australian Institute of GeoScientists, a member of the Russian Mineralogical Society and the Russian Geographical Society.
The Grib diamond pipe is currently being developed by AGD Diamonds. Last year, the diamond mining company produced more than 5 million carats of diamonds, and more recently extracted two large diamonds of gem quality weighing 222.09 carats and 127.34 carats.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg