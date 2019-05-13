Exclusive

Unique Arkhangelsk diamonds may be used to create quantum computers

Unique Arkhangelsk diamonds have a special feature – their crystal structure is perturbed, and this is why they can record quantum information. Such diamonds can become the basic element of a quantum computer processor, said Daria Longley-Sinitsyna, an expert in geological exploration and mining, in her exclusive interview with the Zvezda weekly.
“Arkhangelsk diamonds are the raw material for technologies developed at the forefront of fundamental research, the warp and woof of future quantum computers and quantum repeaters,” she said.


news_17052019_agd.png
Image credit: AGD Diamonds


Due to the point defects arising from the removal of a carbon atom from the lattice site and binding the resulting vacancy with the nitrogen atom, it became possible to record quantum information on the spin of the center nucleus, which turns such a diamond into a basic element of future processors needed to create  quantum computers, explains Daria.
For this reason, diamond mining in the Arkhangelsk Province is particularly promising, according to the interviewee. “Today there are prerequisites for the discovery of new diamond pipes, some of which may surpass the well-known deposits, which are the Lomonosov and Grib diamond fields,” the geologist said.
Daria Longley-Sinitsyna is a graduate of the geological faculty of the Leningrad University and has a master's degree in geology from the University of Berkeley (USA). She is Vice President of Longley Mining Assistants, a member of the Australian Institute of GeoScientists, a member of the Russian Mineralogical Society and the Russian Geographical Society.
The Grib diamond pipe is currently being developed by AGD Diamonds. Last year, the diamond mining company produced more than 5 million carats of diamonds, and more recently extracted two large diamonds of gem quality weighing 222.09 carats and 127.34 carats.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

