Israeli Diamond Industry looks forward to JCK Las Vegas 2019

The Israeli Diamond Industry is busy preparing for the JCK Las Vegas show, the key exhibition for the gems and jewelry trade in the United States. The United States is the Israeli Diamond Industry’s largest market for polished stones accounting for close to half of Israel's polished diamond exports, says a press note from IDI.
The Israel Diamond Pavilion, organized by the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) will this year feature 27 exhibitors. It will be located at Level 2 of the Diamond Plaza, with the IDI Booth and Lounge at its center, surrounded by the Israeli exhibitors.
The Israel Diamond Pavilion will also feature a start-up in the field of augmented reality (AR), whose technology enables customers to virtually “try on” diamond rings and jewelry using computerized imaging. Inova is hosted at the Israel Diamond Exchange’s innovation center, Diamond Tech, which was established to marry the innovative creativity of Israel’s high tech industry and the tradition and talents of the Israeli diamond industry.
IDI Chairman Boaz Moldawsky said, “Since the US is our largest export market, JCK Las Vegas is an event that we look forward to every year. The US retail market is healthy and demand for jewelry is steady, so we are confident that this will be a very good show for our exhibitors.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Exclusive
De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch
De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...
13 may 2019
The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds
The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...
06 may 2019
The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature
It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...
29 april 2019
De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019
Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...
22 april 2019
Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth
Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...
15 april 2019
Israeli Diamond Industry looks forward to JCK Las Vegas 2019
The Israeli Diamond Industry is busy preparing for the JCK Las Vegas show, the key exhibition for the gems and jewelry trade in the United States. The United States is the Israeli Diamond Industry’s largest market for polished stones accounting for close to half of Israel's polished diamond exports, says a press note from IDI.