Israeli Diamond Industry looks forward to JCK Las Vegas 2019

The Israeli Diamond Industry is busy preparing for the JCK Las Vegas show, the key exhibition for the gems and jewelry trade in the United States. The United States is the Israeli Diamond Industry’s largest market for polished stones accounting for close to half of Israel's polished diamond exports, says a press note from IDI.

The Israel Diamond Pavilion, organized by the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) will this year feature 27 exhibitors. It will be located at Level 2 of the Diamond Plaza, with the IDI Booth and Lounge at its center, surrounded by the Israeli exhibitors.

The Israel Diamond Pavilion will also feature a start-up in the field of augmented reality (AR), whose technology enables customers to virtually “try on” diamond rings and jewelry using computerized imaging. Inova is hosted at the Israel Diamond Exchange’s innovation center, Diamond Tech, which was established to marry the innovative creativity of Israel’s high tech industry and the tradition and talents of the Israeli diamond industry.

IDI Chairman Boaz Moldawsky said, “Since the US is our largest export market, JCK Las Vegas is an event that we look forward to every year. The US retail market is healthy and demand for jewelry is steady, so we are confident that this will be a very good show for our exhibitors.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished