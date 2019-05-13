Exclusive

Angolan police detain pastor for illegal possession of diamonds

Today
Angolan police have arrested a pastor aligned to the Sinodal Evangelical Church of Angola (IESA) for the possession of 543 diamonds.
The unnamed 65-year old pastor was arrested in the central Bié Province following a tip off, according to Angop news agency.
The value of the stones was not ascertained.
Angola had since last year been conducting an operation, which seeks to combat illegal diamond mining and immigration.
Luanda had by November 2018 closed 279 diamond trading stores for not declaring their sales to the concerned state organs. 
The authorities also cancelled licences of 122 co-operatives engaged in diamond exploration. 
Police seized equipment used in the irregular exploration of diamonds. 
They confiscated just over $1 million, about R1 million and more than 12,000 carats of diamonds. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



