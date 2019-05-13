Exclusive

SSEF performed first-ever radiocarbon age-dating procedure

Today
News

The Swiss Gemmological Institute SSEF has successfully age-dated the historic ‘Ana Maria Pearl’ using carbon-14 (14C).
The Ana Maria pearl was offered at Christie’s Geneva during the  Magnificent Jewels auction on May 15.

news_16052019_pearl.png
Image credit: SSEF

The data from this first-ever radiocarbon analysis revealed that the historic formation age for this natural pearl was between the 16th and mid-17th century AD. This fits perfectly with the documented historic provenance of the ‘Ana Maria Pearl’, once owned by Ana María de Sevilla y Villanueva, XIV Marquise of Camarasa (1828-1861), which is presumed to have been discovered during the Spanish conquest of the Americas in the 16th century.
The pearl is a slightly baroque drop shaped natural saltwater pearl of 30.24 carats, set as a detachable drop of a beautiful brooch, which contains an invisible watch by Audemars Piguet, a design from the 1960s.
Dr. Michael S. Krzemnicki, director of SSEF, said: "We are honoured to be able to provide additional scientific evidence to the historic provenance of this important natural pearl. We are in the process of further developing radiocarbon analysis and other scientific techniques to verify the historic provenance of antique jewellery and iconic natural pearls".

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels


