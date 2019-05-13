Namibia awards $21m diamond valuation deal

Yesterday

Gem Diamonds Namibia has been awarded a N$300 million ($21 million) contract to valuate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years, according to local press. Gem Diamonds Namibia has been awarded a N$300 million ($21 million) contract to valuate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years, according to local press.

The contract, which was awarded by the country’s central procurement board, had been mired in controversy with concerns being raised that was turned into a money-making scheme for a clique of well-placed individuals.



Gem Diamonds reportedly asked for N$300 million to valuate Namdeb diamonds, while the current tender holder since 2007, Global Diamond Valuators Namibia, asked for N$220 million for the same job.

Global Diamond Valuators was ranked sixth among the bidders by the tender board's bid evaluation committee.

The Namibian newspaper alleged that the decision to award the valuation contract to Gem Diamonds Namibia could trigger complaints and possible appeals from the companies that lost out on the tender.

Some bidding firms complained to their associates that several companies were allegedly penalised or lost points for offering low bids or free services to the government to valuate the diamonds.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished