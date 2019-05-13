Exclusive

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Namibia awards $21m diamond valuation deal

Yesterday
News

news_21062018_gem.pngGem Diamonds Namibia has been awarded a N$300 million ($21 million) contract to valuate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years, according to local press. 
The contract, which was awarded by the country’s central procurement board, had been mired in controversy with concerns being raised that was turned into a money-making scheme for a clique of well-placed individuals. 
Gem Diamonds reportedly asked for N$300 million to valuate Namdeb diamonds, while the current tender holder since 2007, Global Diamond Valuators Namibia, asked for N$220 million for the same job. 
Global Diamond Valuators was ranked sixth among the bidders by the tender board's bid evaluation committee. 
The Namibian newspaper alleged that the decision to award the valuation contract to Gem Diamonds Namibia could trigger complaints and possible appeals from the companies that lost out on the tender. 
Some bidding firms complained to their associates that several companies were allegedly penalised or lost points for offering low bids or free services to the government to valuate the diamonds. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


