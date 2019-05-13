Exclusive

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

DMCC forms strategic alliance with CGJE

Yesterday
News
DMCC, the world’s leading Free Zone for commodities trade and enterprise, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the China Gems and Jade Exchange (CGJE), creating a strategic alliance with China’s official trading platform for gemstones and jade, says a press note from DMCC.
Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, and Yuk Chan, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, CGJE, signed the agreement during a high-level official trade visit of the Shanghai Municipal Government to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
“We are thrilled that the China Gems and Jade Exchange has chosen DMCC as their partner in the region, which reiterates our position as a leading and trusted precious stones trading platform,” said Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC.
Ms. Fanny Wong, Chairwomen and Founder, CGJE, added: “China and the UAE have a longstanding relationship and partnerships such as this one will ensure these ties continue to grow. We are excited about working alongside DMCC, which we believe will enable us to connect with and access some of the fastest growing markets and unlock a host of opportunities in the gemstone industry.”
The partnership is set to create new trading opportunities between the UAE and China by connecting buyers and sellers of gemstones and jade from the two countries. Additionally, the collaboration will see both parties promote ethical and responsible business practices to their members.


Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



