DMCC forms strategic alliance with CGJE

Yesterday

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished







DMCC, the world’s leading Free Zone for commodities trade and enterprise, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the China Gems and Jade Exchange (CGJE), creating a strategic alliance with China’s official trading platform for gemstones and jade, says a press note from DMCC.Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, and Yuk Chan, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, CGJE, signed the agreement during a high-level official trade visit of the Shanghai Municipal Government to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).“We are thrilled that the China Gems and Jade Exchange has chosen DMCC as their partner in the region, which reiterates our position as a leading and trusted precious stones trading platform,” said Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC.Ms. Fanny Wong, Chairwomen and Founder, CGJE, added: “China and the UAE have a longstanding relationship and partnerships such as this one will ensure these ties continue to grow. We are excited about working alongside DMCC, which we believe will enable us to connect with and access some of the fastest growing markets and unlock a host of opportunities in the gemstone industry.”The partnership is set to create new trading opportunities between the UAE and China by connecting buyers and sellers of gemstones and jade from the two countries. Additionally, the collaboration will see both parties promote ethical and responsible business practices to their members.