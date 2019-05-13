Petra sells 425 ct legacy diamond for $15mln

Yesterday

Petra Diamonds has sold a 424.89 carat diamond recovered from its Cullinan mine, in South Africa for just under $15 million.

The stone dubbed ‘Legacy of the Cullinan Diamond Mine’ was bought by Antwerp-based diamond cutter Stargems Group.









Image credit: Petra Diamonds







“This is a significant sale for Petra Diamonds and an endorsement of the quality not only of the Legacy diamond, but also the Cullinan ore body itself, which is known for its exceptional stones,” said company chief executive Richard Duffy.

The exceptional D colour Type IIa gem adds to the most famous diamonds to have originated from the Cullinan mine.

RBC analysts, cited by Proactive Investors, had projected the stone would fetch more than $25 million.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished