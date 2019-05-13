Diamantaire Leo Schachter passes away

Exclusive

14 may 2019
news_14052019-leo.pngYitzhak Arie (Leo) Schachter, a prominent Israeli diamantaire and founder and owner of Leo Schachter Diamonds, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, as per media reports.
Schachter was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1924. He established Leo Schachter Diamonds in New York in 1952. Gradually, his company became a diamond empire, engaged in all stages of the supply pipeline, from diamond manufacturing to jewelry setting. For four decades, Leo Schachter Diamonds has led the list of top Israeli exporters.
“Leo Schachter was a Zionist”, said Boaz Moldawsky, Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI), “His Zionism has led to the establishment of one of the most prominent companies in our industry. For years, Leo Schachter Diamonds has employed hundreds of workers in Israel and contributed to the prosperity of the Israel diamond industry and the Israeli economy. Despite its global scope, the company kept its family-style management in Israel. I send my sincere condolences to Leo’s family for their loss”.
Leo Schachter’s funeral was held on May 12.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



