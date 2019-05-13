The cost of exploration in Russia is the most expensive in the world - AGD Diamonds

“Let me give you some figures that eloquently demonstrate the proportions of the exploration costs of 1 carat since 2001: in Russia - 75%, in Botswana - 10%, in Canada - 9.5%, in Angola - about 1%,” said Viktor Ustinov.
The similar figures of the main diamond-mining countries for the period under review are much lower than those in Russia. In Botswana, for example, exploration costs are $17–18 per carat, with an average released price of $184 per carat; in Canada, the cost of prospecting is $10–12/ct, while the selling price per carat is $112; in Angola - $15 per carat (excluding the Luaxe deposit) at an average released price of $ 121/ct.
AGD Diamonds develops the Grib diamond deposit in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg