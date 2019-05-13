Exclusive

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

The cost of exploration in Russia is the most expensive in the world - AGD Diamonds

14 may 2019
News

Talking about the cost of diamond exploration in Russia and in the world, Viktor Ustinov, Advisor to General Director, AGD Diamonds, said that, according to the estimates from open source data, in 2001-2016 the cost of exploration of one carat in Russia was the highest in the world and amounted to $80-85 per carat, while the average realised price was about $110 per carat. 

news_07122018_agd_diamonds.png
Image credit: AGD Diamonds


“Let me give you some figures that eloquently demonstrate the proportions of the exploration costs of 1 carat since 2001: in Russia - 75%, in Botswana - 10%, in Canada - 9.5%, in Angola - about 1%,” said Viktor Ustinov.
The similar figures of the main diamond-mining countries for the period under review are much lower than those in Russia. In Botswana, for example, exploration costs are $17–18 per carat, with an average released price of $184 per carat; in Canada, the cost of prospecting is $10–12/ct, while the selling price per carat is $112; in Angola - $15 per carat (excluding the Luaxe deposit) at an average released price of $ 121/ct.
AGD Diamonds develops the Grib diamond deposit in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia.


Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished