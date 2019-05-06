Russian jewellers to present their best works at the international exhibition JCK Las Vegas

Russian jewellery companies - manufacturers, producers and technological equipment creators will take part in the international jewellery exhibition JCK Las Vegas, which will be held from May 31 to June 3, 2019, in the USA.Russian jewellery brands - Jewelry House “KABAROVSKY”, “KU & KU”, “BADINI”, “Jordan”, “Sila Prirodi” (Force of Nature), “Rostov enamel”, “Northern Diamond Company” - will showcase their collections with diamonds, designer jewellery and fancy cut stones.The company “ALROSA TECHNOLOGYA” will present its unique portable LG diamond detector.This year, the exhibition will be visited by suppliers, miners and cutters of coloured gemstones from all around the world who will gather to discuss the issues of mining.Representatives of Russian brands will participate in seminars and round tables on current challenges in the jewellery sector.