De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

Yesterday

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Russian jewellers to present their best works at the international exhibition JCK Las Vegas

Today
JCK_logo.pngRussian jewellery companies - manufacturers, producers and technological equipment creators will take part in the international jewellery exhibition JCK Las Vegas, which will be held from May 31 to June 3, 2019, in the USA.
Russian jewellery brands - Jewelry House “KABAROVSKY”, “KU & KU”, “BADINI”, “Jordan”, “Sila Prirodi” (Force of Nature), “Rostov enamel”, “Northern Diamond Company” - will showcase their collections with diamonds, designer jewellery and fancy cut stones.
The company “ALROSA TECHNOLOGYA” will present its unique portable LG diamond detector.
This year, the exhibition will be visited by suppliers, miners and cutters of coloured gemstones from all around the world who will gather to discuss the issues of mining.
Representatives of Russian brands will participate in seminars and round tables on current challenges in the jewellery sector.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



