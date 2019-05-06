Tongo’s peak annual output of 260k ct in year 5 – Newfield

Today

Newfield Resources, which completed a front-end engineering design (FEED) study, said a reserve model has forecasted an initial eight-year life for Tongo Mine, in Sierra Leone with peak annual diamond production of 260,000 carats.

The peak output would be realised in the fifth year of production, it said.

The average realised price would be $222/ct and forecast unit opex of $115/ct.

“The very high-grade and high-value diamonds of the Tongo kimberlites, combined with the considerable process and support infrastructure already on site are key drivers of the strong forecast margins and short lead time to first diamond production,” said Newfield executive director Karl Smithson.

The study also found initial probable reserve of 1.1 million carats from the shallow zones of Kundu and Lando kimberlites.

First production diamonds from Kundu and Lando are scheduled to be realised within 12 months of the decline development commencing.

There are a further nine kimberlites located within the Tongo Mine development licence area and two of these already had defined indicated and inferred resources.

The other seven were all highly prospective for significant diamond deposition.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished