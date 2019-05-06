Mountain Province Diamonds announced upcoming changes to the board of directors

Today

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced upcoming changes to its Board of Directors.

At the company's 2019 annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders, Tom Peregoodoff, William Lamb, and Brett Desmond will be joining the Board pursuant to election.

To accommodate these additions, Bruce Dresner, Carl Verley, and Peeyush Varshney will step down from the Board following the company's AGM of Shareholders and will not stand for re-election.

The AGM will be held on Thursday, June 13th, 2019.

Tom Peregoodoff is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaizen Discovery Incorporated, a gold/copper exploration company with assets in Peru.

William Lamb brings over 25 years of experience in mining operations and project development to Mountain Province Diamonds. In his most recent role, William served as Chief Executive Officer of Lucara Diamond Corp. from May 2011 to February 2018 before retiring from Lucara.

Brett Desmond is a seasoned investment professional with 20 years of experience in banking, corporate finance, and asset management and his extensive experience in capital markets and private investments adds a unique skill set to the company's board.





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels