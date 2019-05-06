Exclusive

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

Yesterday

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Mountain Province Diamonds announced upcoming changes to the board of directors

Today
News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced upcoming changes to its Board of Directors.
At the company's 2019 annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders, Tom Peregoodoff, William Lamb, and Brett Desmond will be joining the Board pursuant to election.
To accommodate these additions, Bruce Dresner, Carl Verley, and Peeyush Varshney will step down from the Board following the company's AGM of Shareholders and will not stand for re-election.
The AGM will be held on Thursday, June 13th, 2019.
Tom Peregoodoff is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaizen Discovery Incorporated, a gold/copper exploration company with assets in Peru.
William Lamb brings over 25 years of experience in mining operations and project development to Mountain Province Diamonds. In his most recent role, William served as Chief Executive Officer of Lucara Diamond Corp. from May 2011 to February 2018 before retiring from Lucara. 
Brett Desmond is a seasoned investment professional with 20 years of experience in banking, corporate finance, and asset management and his extensive experience in capital markets and private investments adds a unique skill set to the company's board.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

