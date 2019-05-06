ALROSA’s sales in January-April of this year decreased by 34% compared with last year

ALROSA said that its sales of rough and polished diamonds in January-April 2019 reached $ 1,322.9 million, of which rough diamonds accounted for $ 1,003.8 million and polished diamonds for $ 19.2 million. Compared with the same period last year, the company’s sales went down by 34.21%.

Last year, these figures for ALROSA were significantly higher. “ALROSA’s total diamond sales in January-April 2018 amounted to USD 2.011 billion. Rough diamonds were sold for USD 1.978 billion, polished diamonds – for USD 32.9 million,” the company said at the time.

The fall in ALROSA’s sales of rough and polished diamonds over the past year reached 34.21%. The miner’s sales of rough diamonds decreased by 34.08%, while its sales of polished goods dropped by 41.64%.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



