Exclusive
De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch
De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...
Today
The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds
The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...
06 may 2019
The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature
It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...
29 april 2019
De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019
Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...
22 april 2019
Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth
Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...
15 april 2019
ALROSA’s sales in January-April of this year decreased by 34% compared with last year
Last year, these figures for ALROSA were significantly higher. “ALROSA’s total diamond sales in January-April 2018 amounted to USD 2.011 billion. Rough diamonds were sold for USD 1.978 billion, polished diamonds – for USD 32.9 million,” the company said at the time.
The fall in ALROSA’s sales of rough and polished diamonds over the past year reached 34.21%. The miner’s sales of rough diamonds decreased by 34.08%, while its sales of polished goods dropped by 41.64%.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg