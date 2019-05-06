Exclusive

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

Today

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

ALROSA’s April sales of rough and polished diamonds reached almost $319 million

Today
ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales for April and four months of 2019.
April sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $318.7 million. Rough diamond sales amounted to $315.8 million, while those for polished diamonds stood at $2.9 million.
January–April 2019 rough and polished diamond sales totalled $1,322.9 million. During the four months of 2019, the Company sold rough and polished diamonds for $1,303.8 million and $19.2 million, respectively.
“In the first months of 2019, the global diamond market saw a somewhat weaker demand from cutters and polishers due to both diamond stock normalization as mid-streamers in India continue to experience difficulties with access to affordable financing, and inherent cyclicality of the market. The Company maintains a moderately positive outlook for the foreseeable future, expecting the market situation to improve in the second half of the year,” noted Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Sales Organization at ALROSA.

