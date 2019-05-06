ALROSA’s April sales of rough and polished diamonds reached almost $319 million

Today

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales for April and four months of 2019.

April sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $318.7 million. Rough diamond sales amounted to $315.8 million, while those for polished diamonds stood at $2.9 million.

January–April 2019 rough and polished diamond sales totalled $1,322.9 million. During the four months of 2019, the Company sold rough and polished diamonds for $1,303.8 million and $19.2 million, respectively.

“In the first months of 2019, the global diamond market saw a somewhat weaker demand from cutters and polishers due to both diamond stock normalization as mid-streamers in India continue to experience difficulties with access to affordable financing, and inherent cyclicality of the market. The Company maintains a moderately positive outlook for the foreseeable future, expecting the market situation to improve in the second half of the year,” noted Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Sales Organization at ALROSA.