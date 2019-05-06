Exclusive

GJSCI and WJA-India Chapter to organise ‘Design Connect’ in Mumbai

The Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI), in conjunction with Women’s Jewelry Association (WJA)-India Chapter will organise ‘Design Connect’, a one-day event for jewellery designers to help connect and collaborate with manufacturers and retailers, at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, on 26th June 2019, says a press note from GJSCI.
According to the statement, the event will begin with a panel discussion on the importance of design for delivering growth and margins for jewellers, one-on-one mentoring sessions for designers to seek guidance, and interview desks, providing exciting opportunities for designers, manufacturers and retailers to collaborate and grow the industry.
India has an abundance of talent, and for many years, the international luxury brands have taken inspiration from Indian culture and motifs. Commenting on this aspect, Sanjay Kothari, Chairman, GJSCI said: “Often, talented designers are unable to approach jewellery manufacturers and retailers. On the other hand, while manufacturers and retailers recognise the importance of design, they are not certain how to access the talent pool of aspiring jewellery designers. To bridge this gap, GJSCI and WJA– with the support of GJEPC, GJC, IBJA and GIA – are creating this platform ‘Design Connect’.”
 “GJSCI also initiated ‘Anant – The Design Competition’ with a focus on promoting design development, product innovation and diversification of India’s four heritage jewellery art forms Thewa, Gajra, Tarakasi and HupariPayal. We will also be felicitating winners of the competition at Design Connect as a part of recognising and rewarding the jewellery design talent in the country,” he added.
Ms Nirupa Bhatt, President, WJA – India Chapter said: “Majority of the WJA members are talented jewellery designers. Design Connect will serve as an ideal platform for collaboration opportunities.”
Design Connect is supported by GIA (Gemological Institute of America), Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) and Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished 


