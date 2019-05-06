Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group establishes North American hub 

Exclusive

chow_tai_kook_logo.pngHong Kong Chow Tai Fook (CTF) has established Chow Tai Fook North America (CTFNA) in Boston, MA. According to a statement, the new business hub in North America is positioned to be a leading, single source wholesaler by delivering products, services and know-how, especially on technological innovations that will help drive profitability and strengthen jewelry retail businesses in the North American market.
CTF already owns two US-based diamond jewelry brands, Hearts on Fire and Mémoire. It will offer customized, specialty collections in the diamond and fine jewelry segments, as well as private label offerings, to address the evolving needs of jewelry consumers.  
Kent Wong, CTF's Managing Director said: "As we celebrate our 90th anniversary, we look forward to making further contribution to the jewelry industry. Our know-how and scale, combined with the deep local knowledge and experience of the North American team allows us to deliver deep value to the retail jewelers in North America, setting us apart from the other wholesale partners.”
Caryl Capeci, currently CEO of Hearts on Fire, will take on the role of CEO of CTFNA. “It's an exciting time to be part of the global growth of the Group and establish the North American business hub in our hometown of Boston. Our mission is to strengthen and drive profitability for the North American jewelry retailers. Our ability to leverage the Group's technology and retail innovation empowers us to partner with retail jewelers in new ways to support their businesses today and position them for greater success tomorrow," Capeci said.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

