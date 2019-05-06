Exclusive

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year.

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone's eyes

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance.

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country.

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group.

15 april 2019

Mountain Province announced 1Q 2019 financial Results and Revises 2019 Guidance

mountainprovince_logo.pngMountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
According to the company, it sold 643,739 carats for $CAD 60.7 million (US$45.8 million) compared to $CAD66.6 million from 527,000 carats sold in Q1 2018 (US$52.4 million) at an average realised value of $CAD94 per carat (US$71) against 2018: $CAD126 per carat, (US$99).
Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $CAD19.7 million compared to $CAD33.6 million in Q1 2018, mainly due to the rough diamond market being weaker in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018 and the sale of a different mix of goods with fewer better-quality and special stones in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018. Adverse weather conditions during the quarter also affected the costs.
Earnings from mine operations went down to $CAD10.2 million compared to $CAD24.6 million in Q1 2018.
Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs went to $CAD111 per tonne treated (2018: $CAD76 per tonne) and $CAD61 per carat recovered (2018: $CAD37 per carat).
The company also announced that as a result of plant enhancement modifications, it has increased its 2019 guidance from 3.1 – 3.2 million tonnes treated to 3.2 – 3.3 million tonnes.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels



