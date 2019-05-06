Mountain Province announced 1Q 2019 financial Results and Revises 2019 Guidance

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.According to the company, it sold 643,739 carats for $CAD 60.7 million (US$45.8 million) compared to $CAD66.6 million from 527,000 carats sold in Q1 2018 (US$52.4 million) at an average realised value of $CAD94 per carat (US$71) against 2018: $CAD126 per carat, (US$99).Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $CAD19.7 million compared to $CAD33.6 million in Q1 2018, mainly due to the rough diamond market being weaker in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018 and the sale of a different mix of goods with fewer better-quality and special stones in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018. Adverse weather conditions during the quarter also affected the costs.Earnings from mine operations went down to $CAD10.2 million compared to $CAD24.6 million in Q1 2018.Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs went to $CAD111 per tonne treated (2018: $CAD76 per tonne) and $CAD61 per carat recovered (2018: $CAD37 per carat).The company also announced that as a result of plant enhancement modifications, it has increased its 2019 guidance from 3.1 – 3.2 million tonnes treated to 3.2 – 3.3 million tonnes.