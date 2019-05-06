Work at ALROSA’s Udachny mine resumes

Today

Work at the Udachny mine of ALROSA resumed, according to a report of Interfax citing the statement of the diamond miner’s press service. As of 14:00 Moscow time, the methane content in the air corresponded to the maximum permissible concentration, so the miners went down to the mine to continue their work, the company said.

According to media reports, 126 workers were raised from this underground mine due to rising levels of methane. None of them was hurt.

Methane is formed by the decomposition of organic substances without oxygen. It is released in underground mines, due to which it is also called mine gas. The accumulation of methane is often the cause of explosions in mines, since it forms explosive mixtures with air.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



