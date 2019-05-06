Methane leakage at ALROSA mine

Exclusive

More than 120 workers were evacuated at the ALROSA’s Udachny mine in the Mirny district of Yakutia due to rising methane levels, TASS news agency reports.
"The gas situation monitoring system determined the increase of methane over the maximum allowable level at the Udachny mine in trench drift No. 8 at the horizon of - 425 m. At the time of the accident, there were 126 workers at the mine. All people were immediately broght to the surface. There are no people injured," the agency quoted the press service of the company.
The report says that the incident occurred on May 7 at 23:30, and the works are still going to eliminate the leakage of methane.
The press service of ALROSA added that a special commission will be created to investigate the causes of the leak.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


