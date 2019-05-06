Exclusive

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Argyle posts decade high revenue as mine closure nears

Today
News

news_06072018_riotinto.pngRio Tinto's fading Argyle diamond mine, which is scheduled to close in 2020, has posted its best financial performance in years registering $370.6 mln which is 26 per cent higher than in 2017 and the highest revenue since 2008. The new filings with the Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC) reveal that Argyle’s revenue surged to their highest levels in a decade in 2018, as per media reports.
The report indicates that the improved financial performance was not constrained to revenue; the $148.4 mln of cash flow from operations was virtually double the 2017 result, almost quadruple the 2016 result and the best since 2015. Also, the big increase in revenue was driven by higher sales volumes in 2018 compared to previous years. Revenue was also boosted by a stronger US currency and improving prices for the pink diamonds Argyle produces, which are tipped to enjoy greater scarcity value as the mine's closure draws near. 
However, while Argyle's closure in 2020 appears certain, it is unclear whether Rio has built a sufficient war chest of pink diamonds to continue its annual pink diamond tender beyond the end of the mine's life.
Meanwhile, according to the report diamond production at Argyle is set to be lower again in 2019 given that production in the three months to March 31 was 22 per cent lower than in the same period of 2019, and 13 per cent lower than in the final three months of 2018.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished