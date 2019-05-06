Argyle posts decade high revenue as mine closure nears

Today

Rio Tinto's fading Argyle diamond mine, which is scheduled to close in 2020, has posted its best financial performance in years registering $370.6 mln which is 26 per cent higher than in 2017 and the highest revenue since 2008. The new filings with the Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC) reveal that Argyle’s revenue surged to their highest levels in a decade in 2018, as per media reports. Rio Tinto's fading Argyle diamond mine, which is scheduled to close in 2020, has posted its best financial performance in years registering $370.6 mln which is 26 per cent higher than in 2017 and the highest revenue since 2008. The new filings with the Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC) reveal that Argyle’s revenue surged to their highest levels in a decade in 2018, as per media reports.

The report indicates that the improved financial performance was not constrained to revenue; the $148.4 mln of cash flow from operations was virtually double the 2017 result, almost quadruple the 2016 result and the best since 2015. Also, the big increase in revenue was driven by higher sales volumes in 2018 compared to previous years. Revenue was also boosted by a stronger US currency and improving prices for the pink diamonds Argyle produces, which are tipped to enjoy greater scarcity value as the mine's closure draws near.



However, while Argyle's closure in 2020 appears certain, it is unclear whether Rio has built a sufficient war chest of pink diamonds to continue its annual pink diamond tender beyond the end of the mine's life.

Meanwhile, according to the report diamond production at Argyle is set to be lower again in 2019 given that production in the three months to March 31 was 22 per cent lower than in the same period of 2019, and 13 per cent lower than in the final three months of 2018.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished