Firestone Diamonds appoints new non-executive director

Firestone Diamonds, which owns the Liqhobong diamond mine in Lesotho, has appointed Eileen Carr as a new non-executive director effective 1 May 2019.She replaces Paul Sobie who had been part of the board since 2011."She has extensive experience both in mining and finance which we believe will be invaluable to the company,” said Firestone chairperson Lucio Genovese.Carr has over 30 years’ resources industry experience overseeing large scale mining operations across the world including the Freda Rebecca gold mine in Zimbabwe, the Ayanfuri gold mine in Ghana, the Kalsaka gold mine in Burkina Faso and the Angovia gold mine in Ivory Coast.Firestone recorded a 37% drop in output to 155,206 carats during the third quarter ended 31 March 2019 compared with 224,947 carats recovered the previous quarter.The diamonds were produced at a grade of 18.0 cpht compared with second quarter’s 25.4 cpht.The company also sold 211,368 carats during the period under review from the previous 191,735 carats, realising revenue of $16.8 million at an average value of $80 per carat.