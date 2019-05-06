Exclusive

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Firestone Diamonds appoints new non-executive director

news_08052019_carr.jpgFirestone Diamonds, which owns the Liqhobong diamond mine in Lesotho, has appointed Eileen Carr as a new non-executive director effective 1 May 2019. 
She replaces Paul Sobie who had been part of the board since 2011.
"She has extensive experience both in mining and finance which we believe will be invaluable to the company,” said Firestone chairperson Lucio Genovese.
Carr has over 30 years’ resources industry experience overseeing large scale mining operations across the world including the Freda Rebecca gold mine in Zimbabwe, the Ayanfuri gold mine in Ghana, the Kalsaka gold mine in Burkina Faso and the Angovia gold mine in Ivory Coast. 
Firestone recorded a 37% drop in output to 155,206 carats during the third quarter ended 31 March 2019 compared with 224,947 carats recovered the previous quarter. 
The diamonds were produced at a grade of 18.0 cpht compared with second quarter’s 25.4 cpht. 
The company also sold 211,368 carats during the period under review from the previous 191,735 carats, realising revenue of $16.8 million at an average value of $80 per carat. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


