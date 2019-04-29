Exclusive

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Signet starts selling lab-grown diamonds online

signet_logo_news.pngSignet’s e-tail platform, James Allen, has started offering laboratory-grown diamonds, becoming the firm’s first entity to do so, professionaljeweller.com reported.
Virgina Drosos, Signet’s CEO, said last year that the company’s research shows demand for lab-grown diamond products is being driven by self-purchasing women.
The e-tailer, which was acquired by Signet in 2017, will be selling lab-grown diamonds in high colour and high clarity.
On the website consumers can build their own rings, and once they tap on the ‘choose a stone’ setting, an option has now been added to select ‘lab-created diamonds’ or ‘earth-created diamonds’.
Oded Edelman, the president of James Allen, commented: “We’ll test it, and we’ll see if we can make significant sales. We are not interested in just selling a few diamonds.”
The lab-created diamonds will also be offered at the e-tailer’s first brick-and-mortar store, which opened last year in Washington, D.C.

