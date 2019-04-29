Signet starts selling lab-grown diamonds online

Signet’s e-tail platform, James Allen, has started offering laboratory-grown diamonds, becoming the firm’s first entity to do so, professionaljeweller.com reported.Virgina Drosos, Signet’s CEO, said last year that the company’s research shows demand for lab-grown diamond products is being driven by self-purchasing women.The e-tailer, which was acquired by Signet in 2017, will be selling lab-grown diamonds in high colour and high clarity.On the website consumers can build their own rings, and once they tap on the ‘choose a stone’ setting, an option has now been added to select ‘lab-created diamonds’ or ‘earth-created diamonds’.Oded Edelman, the president of James Allen, commented: “We’ll test it, and we’ll see if we can make significant sales. We are not interested in just selling a few diamonds.”The lab-created diamonds will also be offered at the e-tailer’s first brick-and-mortar store, which opened last year in Washington, D.C.