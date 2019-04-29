Exclusive

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Trucost’s Report creates baseline for DPA members

Trucost ESG Analysis, part of S&P Global, reveals that Diamond Producers Association (DPA) Members generate more than $16 bln in net socioeconomic and environmental benefits through their diamond mining operations. The report finds that the vast majority of these benefits are infused into communities through local employment, sourcing of goods and services, taxes and royalties, social programs and infrastructure investment. The report also uncovers that DPA Members pay employees and contractors on average 66% above national average salaries and that companies focus extensively on employee training to ensure a highly-skilled workforce.
The report from Trucost also creates a baseline from which DPA Members will further build to demonstrate progress toward their emission reduction goals. Collectively, Members emitted the equivalent of 160kg of carbon dioxide per polished carat produced. This is equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide generated by driving 628 kilometers in an average passenger vehicle. Each Member has set goals to reduce these emissions, which constitute the majority of diamond mining’s environmental footprint.
Commenting on the Report, Libby Bernick, Managing Director and Global Head of Trucost Corporate Business said: "This report marks the first time Trucost has seen an industry come together to measure its environmental, social and economic benefits and impacts. This data provides a baseline for future progress on issues, including environmental impact. We are very excited to work with the Diamond Producers Association and its Member companies to release this research on the total value of their benefits and impacts, promoting greater transparency on environmental and social performance to the capital markets."
Trucost measured the total benefits and impacts of the diamond mining activities of the DPA Members across 21 key socioeconomic and environmental indicators based on data collected for over 150 different metrics from DPA sites representing 70% of the DPA Member’s total rough diamond production. These data were verified by Trucost and then analyzed using Trucost’s proprietary natural and social capital quantification and valuation methodologies, which have been employed in more than 100 studies over the past 15 years. More information on Trucost’s methodologies can be found on the Trucost website.

