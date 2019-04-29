5th Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference comes to Cyprus

Today

As usual, the conference is organized by Branko Deljanin of CGL-GRS (Canada) and George Spyromilios of IGL (Greece). The first four MGJ Conferences were held in Greece (2015), Spain (2016), Italy (2017) and Montenegro (2018).

In the five years since it was held first the MGJ Conference has positioned itself as a meeting point and platform that connects the gem and jewelry business community and the multi -faceted community of gemologists, appraisers, mineralogists and other scientists who research the fascinating world of gemstones.

As such, the MGJ Conference has become known and appreciated as a "tech-trade" conference that tables and tackles current gem identification issues and problems encountered by gem and jewelry traders, offering solutions through workshops with standard as well as advanced but still affordable instruments.

In 2018, participants in the 2018 MGJ Conference in Montenegro, hailed from 25 countries, coming from a range of fields, such as gemstone mining, gemstone manufacturing and trading, gemological research, jewelry manufacturing and retail, gem identification and grading, as well as appraising.





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels