The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

Yesterday

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

5th Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference comes to Cyprus

As usual, the conference is organized by Branko Deljanin of CGL-GRS (Canada) and George Spyromilios of IGL (Greece). The first four MGJ Conferences were held in Greece (2015), Spain (2016), Italy (2017) and Montenegro (2018).
In the five years since it was held first the MGJ Conference has positioned itself as a meeting point and platform that connects the gem and jewelry business community and the multi -faceted community of gemologists, appraisers, mineralogists and other scientists who research the fascinating world of gemstones.  
As such, the MGJ Conference has become known and appreciated as a "tech-trade" conference that tables and tackles current gem identification issues and problems encountered by gem and jewelry traders, offering solutions through workshops with standard as well as advanced but still affordable instruments.
In 2018, participants in the 2018 MGJ Conference in Montenegro, hailed from 25 countries, coming from a range of fields, such as gemstone mining, gemstone manufacturing and trading, gemological research, jewelry manufacturing and retail, gem identification and grading, as well as appraising.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels


