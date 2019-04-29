Exclusive

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

FCRF: Pink Diamonds outperforms Blues and Yellows in Q1 2019

The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has concluded the results of the Q1 2019 Fancy Color Diamond Index as follows: The overall prices decreased by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2019, influenced by a decrease in the Yellow category. Pink Diamonds increased by 0.5%, Blue Diamonds showed a very slight decrease of 0.2%, and Yellow Diamonds decreased by 1.5%, says a press note from FCRF.
According to the Foundation, the Pink category in all saturation and sizes increased by 0.5%, led by the 3 and 5 ct Vivid Pink categories, which increased by an average of 3.1%. The rest of the categories showed no change in comparison to the previous quarter.
In the Blue category, the Fancy Blue 1.5 ct category showed an increase of 3.4%, and, Fancy Vivid Blue 1.5 ct category increased by 1.3%. The highest appreciation in Q1 2019 was presented by 1ct Fancy Intense Blue, which showed a rise of 3.9%.The overall Blue segment decreased by 0.2% on average. In comparison, the fourth quarter of 2018 showed 0.8% increase in this category.
The Yellow segment decreased by 1.5% in Q1 2019. However, the 1ct category in Fancy Yellow increased by 1.2% showing a recovery after decreasing by 1.6% in 2018.
The Foundation thus summarizes that compared to Q1 2018, the Fancy Color Diamond Index presents an increase in Blue Diamonds by 2.8% and in Pink Diamonds by 0.6%, and a decrease in the price of Yellow Diamonds by 3.5%.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

