FCRF: Pink Diamonds outperforms Blues and Yellows in Q1 2019

Today

The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has concluded the results of the Q1 2019 Fancy Color Diamond Index as follows: The overall prices decreased by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2019, influenced by a decrease in the Yellow category. Pink Diamonds increased by 0.5%, Blue Diamonds showed a very slight decrease of 0.2%, and Yellow Diamonds decreased by 1.5%, says a press note from FCRF.

According to the Foundation, the Pink category in all saturation and sizes increased by 0.5%, led by the 3 and 5 ct Vivid Pink categories, which increased by an average of 3.1%. The rest of the categories showed no change in comparison to the previous quarter.

In the Blue category, the Fancy Blue 1.5 ct category showed an increase of 3.4%, and, Fancy Vivid Blue 1.5 ct category increased by 1.3%. The highest appreciation in Q1 2019 was presented by 1ct Fancy Intense Blue, which showed a rise of 3.9%.The overall Blue segment decreased by 0.2% on average. In comparison, the fourth quarter of 2018 showed 0.8% increase in this category.

The Yellow segment decreased by 1.5% in Q1 2019. However, the 1ct category in Fancy Yellow increased by 1.2% showing a recovery after decreasing by 1.6% in 2018.

The Foundation thus summarizes that compared to Q1 2018, the Fancy Color Diamond Index presents an increase in Blue Diamonds by 2.8% and in Pink Diamonds by 0.6%, and a decrease in the price of Yellow Diamonds by 3.5%.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished