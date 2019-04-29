Exclusive

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

Today

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

AGD Diamonds intends to introduce advanced diamond exploration techniques

Today
News

agd_diamonds_logo_news.pngAGD Diamonds said that its aim is to introduce advanced diamond prospecting techniques for geological exploration in order not to repeat the mistakes of other companies.
According to Victor Ustinov, advisor to the Director-General on exploration, in most cases companies use traditional exploration technologies and methods, which in some instances do not work or do not work well enough.
“It is worth mentioning that 95% of the total number of known kimberlites in Russia have magnetic anomalies, but for buried diamond deposits, the statistics are surprising: only 57% of industrial diamond pipes in Russia have magnetic anomalies, and 43% do not show it. If mineralogical sampling and study of postkimberlite sedimentary sequences had not been carried out, more than 40% of the deposits would have remained unidentified,” he said.
AGD Diamonds develops the Grib diamond deposit in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia. 
In January, 2019, AGD Diamonds said that it was granted licenses for diamond exploration, including exploration and evaluation of diamond deposits, in the Mezensky District of the Arkhangelsk Province. These include Razlomnoe, Torfyanoe and Yuzhno-Verkhotinskoe targets. The company also received the exploration license for the Krugly area on December 5, 2018. 


Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished