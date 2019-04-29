AGD Diamonds intends to introduce advanced diamond exploration techniques

AGD Diamonds said that its aim is to introduce advanced diamond prospecting techniques for geological exploration in order not to repeat the mistakes of other companies.According to Victor Ustinov, advisor to the Director-General on exploration, in most cases companies use traditional exploration technologies and methods, which in some instances do not work or do not work well enough.“It is worth mentioning that 95% of the total number of known kimberlites in Russia have magnetic anomalies, but for buried diamond deposits, the statistics are surprising: only 57% of industrial diamond pipes in Russia have magnetic anomalies, and 43% do not show it. If mineralogical sampling and study of postkimberlite sedimentary sequences had not been carried out, more than 40% of the deposits would have remained unidentified,” he said.AGD Diamonds develops the Grib diamond deposit in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia.In January, 2019, AGD Diamonds said that it was granted licenses for diamond exploration, including exploration and evaluation of diamond deposits, in the Mezensky District of the Arkhangelsk Province. These include Razlomnoe, Torfyanoe and Yuzhno-Verkhotinskoe targets. The company also received the exploration license for the Krugly area on December 5, 2018.