DPA releases first research study of its members

Jean-Marc Lieberherr, Diamond Producers Association CEO said: “This report (Reality of Modern Diamond Mining) marks an industry first. Diamond producing companies representing three quarters of the world’s production have come together to provide a window into the impacts and benefits of their activities on the communities and environments of the countries and regions in which they operate. This independent research report breaks outdated stereotypes and misconceptions and identifies the next set of challenges that must be met to continue to evolve and improve as an industry. It also provides a baseline for industry participants and observers to track future progress.”
The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds
The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...
The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature
It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...
29 april 2019
De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019
Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...
22 april 2019
Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth
Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...
15 april 2019
Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds
The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...
08 april 2019
DPA releases first research study of its members
