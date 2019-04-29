Lucapa seeks approval to issue equity securities under 10% placement capacity

Lucapa Diamond said it will, among other things, seek an approval from its shareholders to issue equity securities equal to 10% of its issued capital when it convenes an annual general meeting in May.The company had a current market capitalisation of $84,3 million based on the number of shares on issue and the closing price of shares on the ASX on 12 April 2019.ASX Listing Rule 7.1A provides that an eligible entity may issue equity securities under the 10% placement capacity as cash consideration in which case the company intends to use funds raised to further its strategy of growing as a niche producer of high-quality diamonds.Funds raised could also be used to expand capacity at the producing mines at Lulo in Angola and Mothae in Lesotho as well as to further the kimberlite exploration activities at Lulo, advance the exploration programmes at Brooking in Western Australia and Orapa Area F in Botswana.Meanwhile, any issue of equity securities under the 10% placement capacity will dilute the interests of shareholders who do not receive any shares under the issue.Lucapa previously obtained the same approval from shareholders at its annual general meeting held on 24 May 2018.