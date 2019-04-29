Exclusive

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

Today

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa seeks approval to issue equity securities under 10% placement capacity

Today
News

news_02072018_lucapa.pngLucapa Diamond said it will, among other things, seek an approval from its shareholders to issue equity securities equal to 10% of its issued capital when it convenes an annual general meeting in May.
The company had a current market capitalisation of $84,3 million based on the number of shares on issue and the closing price of shares on the ASX on 12 April 2019. 
ASX Listing Rule 7.1A provides that an eligible entity may issue equity securities under the 10% placement capacity as cash consideration in which case the company intends to use funds raised to further its strategy of growing as a niche producer of high-quality diamonds. 
Funds raised could also be used to expand capacity at the producing mines at Lulo in Angola and Mothae in Lesotho as well as to further the kimberlite exploration activities at Lulo, advance the exploration programmes at Brooking in Western Australia and Orapa Area F in Botswana.
Meanwhile, any issue of equity securities under the 10% placement capacity will dilute the interests of shareholders who do not receive any shares under the issue.
Lucapa previously obtained the same approval from shareholders at its annual general meeting held on 24 May 2018.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

