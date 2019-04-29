Exclusive

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

Today

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

AWDC organizes the third Antwerp Summer University

Today
News

awdc_logo.pngThe Antwerp World Diamond Centre together with the University of Antwerp will organize from 26 August to 6 September its third Antwerp Summer University (ASU), From Mine to Finger.
The ASU program offers a deep dive into the world of diamonds, based on an introductory module covering all aspects of the Diamond Pipeline and a specialized module focusing on innovation and sustainability in the industry. The course includes fascinating site visits, lectures and workshops by internationally-renowned academics and professionals.
The summer school is designed for final year Bachelor and Master students from various disciplines, as well as young professionals and researchers interested in deepening their knowledge about diamonds and the diamond industry. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished