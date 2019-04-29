AWDC organizes the third Antwerp Summer University

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre together with the University of Antwerp will organize from 26 August to 6 September its third Antwerp Summer University (ASU), From Mine to Finger.The ASU program offers a deep dive into the world of diamonds, based on an introductory module covering all aspects of the Diamond Pipeline and a specialized module focusing on innovation and sustainability in the industry. The course includes fascinating site visits, lectures and workshops by internationally-renowned academics and professionals.The summer school is designed for final year Bachelor and Master students from various disciplines, as well as young professionals and researchers interested in deepening their knowledge about diamonds and the diamond industry.