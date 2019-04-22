Murowa starts diamond exploration in Chivi – report

Today

The company had 199 diamond mining claims in Chivi but it was currently working on two claims.

“They (Murowa) approached us to inform they were now moving onto some of their claims to start exploring for diamonds and they are drilling holes at Danhamombe Primary School sports ground where they are taking samples for laboratory examination to determine the quality of the gem resource together with the size and commercial viability, which will determine whether to start full scale mining or not,” said Chivi Rural District Council chief executive Tariro Matavire.

He said both Danhamombe Primary and Secondary schools as well as adjacent communities will be relocated if Murowa discovers commercially exploitable diamonds.

The company currently mines diamonds in Zvishavane, in the Midlands.

Meanwhile, Matavire said Chivi RDC and Murowa will continue to engage over outstanding development levy, which saw the two dragging each other to court.

Murowa claimed that it was not actively operating in Chivi district and there was no obligation to pay the local authority.

However, the council said that since Murowa held diamond claims, it was liable to paying the levy whether or not it is exploiting the mineral.

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Mining Company was also conducting diamond exploration activities in Masvingo Province.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





